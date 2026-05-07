K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.76 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in eBay were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,683,000 after buying an additional 242,168 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in eBay by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.84.

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eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,267. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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