K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.96 Million Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,150 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $692,879,000 after buying an additional 1,242,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $594,063,000 after buying an additional 1,487,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486,795 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $119,142,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 397,988 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,236.60. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here