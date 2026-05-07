K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Danaher were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.77. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.06 and a 12 month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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