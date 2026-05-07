K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $2.02 Million in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Kimberly-Clark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Positive Sentiment: April-quarter results showed EPS of $1.97 and revenue of $4.16B, both topping consensus and reflecting 2.7% revenue growth—evidence of resilient core demand that underpins today’s buying interest.

April-quarter results showed EPS of $1.97 and revenue of $4.16B, both topping consensus and reflecting 2.7% revenue growth—evidence of resilient core demand that underpins today’s buying interest. Positive Sentiment: The EU is expected to grant unconditional antitrust approval for Kimberly‑Clark’s $3.4bn JV with Suzano, removing a major regulatory overhang and clearing the way for the transaction to close. EU approval report Article

The EU is expected to grant unconditional antitrust approval for Kimberly‑Clark’s $3.4bn JV with Suzano, removing a major regulatory overhang and clearing the way for the transaction to close. Article Neutral Sentiment: Huggies launched a new “Natural Born Fighters” marketing campaign to support brand equity in baby care—positive for long‑term brand health but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Huggies campaign Article

Huggies launched a new “Natural Born Fighters” marketing campaign to support brand equity in baby care—positive for long‑term brand health but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Article Neutral Sentiment: Company participated in the Barclays conference (transcript available), offering incremental investor visibility into strategy and outlook—useful context but no headline guidance change. Conference transcript Article

Company participated in the Barclays conference (transcript available), offering incremental investor visibility into strategy and outlook—useful context but no headline guidance change. Article Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and finance leadership turnover are weighing on sentiment: VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares (filed with the SEC) and is reported to be leaving to become CF Industries’ CFO—raising short‑term governance and continuity questions. Scribner SEC filing SEC filing Scribner CF Industries Article

Insider selling and finance leadership turnover are weighing on sentiment: VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares (filed with the SEC) and is reported to be leaving to become CF Industries’ CFO—raising short‑term governance and continuity questions. SEC filing Article Negative Sentiment: Other insiders (e.g., Katy Chen) sold shares recently—some sales were tax‑related, but clustered insider dispositions can still create short‑term pressure. Insider sales Article

Other insiders (e.g., Katy Chen) sold shares recently—some sales were tax‑related, but clustered insider dispositions can still create short‑term pressure. Article Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage is largely neutral/hold with some downward target adjustments, leaving limited near‑term upside from street revisions absent stronger results or guidance. Analyst consensus Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMB

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Featured Stories

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