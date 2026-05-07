K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,002 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.48.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $191.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Fiserv News

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Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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