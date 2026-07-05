K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 4,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Natera were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 244 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH increased its holdings in Natera by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 2,229 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $279.32 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $279.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of -171.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 78,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $17,184,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,076,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $237,097,181.38. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The trade was a 79.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 175,872 shares of company stock worth $38,808,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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