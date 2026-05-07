K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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IDEX Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $218.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $223.85. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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