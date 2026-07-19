KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,771 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of Next Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 435,000 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $40,361,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,126,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 174,004 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,779 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,518,638.40. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

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