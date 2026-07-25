KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Unisphere Establishment

Unisphere Establishment lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 458,400 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.12% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $101,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,064,587 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $7,657,034,000 after buying an additional 821,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,507,741 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,804,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,742 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,903,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,929,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 8,597,044 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,095,951,000 after acquiring an additional 67,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,518,638.40. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $153.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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