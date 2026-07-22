KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Stake Raised by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 164.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522,797 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 2,190,248 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.40% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $325,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $4,826,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,518,638.40. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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