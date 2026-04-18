KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,236 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.5%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Zacks Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, CEO Joseph Y. Bae purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,773,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,040,972.83. The trade was a 32.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

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