KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 8,310.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,782 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 879,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $82,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 435,000 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $40,361,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 201.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,630 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 174,004 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,518,638.40. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $99.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here