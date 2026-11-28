Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335,100 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 235,100 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.15% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $121,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,514 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 60,388 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.4% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,512 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dane Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $1,085,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,341.54. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $144.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1950 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment firm that manages alternative investment funds and other investment products. Its strategies span private equity, credit, infrastructure and real estate, and the firm also operates in the insurance business through Global Atlantic. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg, Henry Kravis and George Roberts, KKR became known for its role in developing the leveraged-buyout industry. The firm invests in businesses and assets in markets around the world, including the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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