Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,965,893 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,000,822 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.11% of Klarna Group worth $98,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Klarna Group by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,353 shares of the company's stock worth $115,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Klarna Group by 173.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,043,100 shares of the company's stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,200 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,848,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Klarna Group by 1,428.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 285,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Get Klarna Group alerts: Sign Up

Klarna Group Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:KLAR opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Klarna Group plc has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Klarna Group plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Klarna Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLAR

About Klarna Group

Klarna Group is a financial technology company that provides digital payment and shopping services to consumers and merchants. Its offerings include checkout payments, installment plans, and options to pay immediately or at a later date, subject to availability and terms. The company also operates a shopping app where users can discover products, compare prices, track orders, and manage purchases. For merchants, Klarna provides payment processing and related tools designed to support online and in-store commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Klarna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Klarna Group wasn't on the list.

While Klarna Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report