Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Klaviyo were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 317.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,207 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Read Our Latest Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,545. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $192,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 584,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,682,480. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $133,196.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at $156,099.53. This represents a 46.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 873,486 shares of company stock worth $13,411,125. Corporate insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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