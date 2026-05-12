KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 58,427 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,141 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of ZBH opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. TD Cowen raised Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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