KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 12,080 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,240 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.9%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $333.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.19. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.82 and a 52-week high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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