KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 29,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,072 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in AbbVie were worth $176,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 14,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.91 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $362.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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