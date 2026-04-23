KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,841 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.06% of Cencora worth $38,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cencora by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock worth $623,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,762 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company's stock worth $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,906 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock worth $461,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,186 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Cencora by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock worth $624,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,547 shares of the company's stock worth $7,311,810,000 after purchasing an additional 916,506 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $307.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $339.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.00 and a 1 year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cencora from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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