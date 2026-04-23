KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stake in Cigna Group $CI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,823 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $27,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,299.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 635,706 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $174,965,000 after buying an additional 590,277 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Cigna Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 290,744 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $80,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Cigna Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,057 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $274.96 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.32 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cigna Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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