KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,500 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $70,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,378,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,729 shares of company stock worth $103,441,374. Insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.59. The company has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $173.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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