KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,012 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $76,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and maintained an "overweight" rating, implying notable upside relative to current levels; this is a bullish analyst signal for investors. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and maintained an "overweight" rating, implying notable upside relative to current levels; this is a bullish analyst signal for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept its "buy" rating on NEE, reinforcing institutional confidence in NextEra's long-term strategy in renewables and regulated utilities. Read More.

Goldman Sachs kept its "buy" rating on NEE, reinforcing institutional confidence in NextEra's long-term strategy in renewables and regulated utilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Yahoo coverage) are noting rising Q1 EPS estimates, driven by FPL customer growth and renewables/battery additions — setting expectations for a potential earnings beat that could support the stock if confirmed. Read More.

Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Yahoo coverage) are noting rising Q1 EPS estimates, driven by FPL customer growth and renewables/battery additions — setting expectations for a potential earnings beat that could support the stock if confirmed. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting NextEra's profitability and CEO comments that AI-driven power demand will support growth underscores structural demand for renewables, storage and flexible generation — a favorable longer-term thesis for investors. Read More.

Coverage highlighting NextEra's profitability and CEO comments that AI-driven power demand will support growth underscores structural demand for renewables, storage and flexible generation — a favorable longer-term thesis for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target to $93 and kept a "hold" rating — a modestly positive tweak that signals limited near-term upside but continued analyst attention. Read More.

Jefferies nudged its price target to $93 and kept a "hold" rating — a modestly positive tweak that signals limited near-term upside but continued analyst attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine coverage notes that S&P 500 index momentum is affecting NextEra’s outlook; index flows and sector rotation can amplify moves even when company fundamentals don’t change materially. Read More.

Kalkine coverage notes that S&P 500 index momentum is affecting NextEra’s outlook; index flows and sector rotation can amplify moves even when company fundamentals don’t change materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces such as the FirstEnergy earnings preview and broader utility valuations (and Berkshire Hathaway Energy primer) are background context for investors weighing relative value across utilities; they’re not company-specific catalysts but shape investor comparisons and flows. Read More.

Sector pieces such as the FirstEnergy earnings preview and broader utility valuations (and Berkshire Hathaway Energy primer) are background context for investors weighing relative value across utilities; they’re not company-specific catalysts but shape investor comparisons and flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Kalkine flagged that NextEra has been sliding within the S&P 500 after “mixed” earnings reaction — headlines about mixed results and any revenue/near-term guidance misses can trigger selling and explain today’s weakness. Read More.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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