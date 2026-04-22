KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $124.08 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,097 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Chevron were worth $124,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,528,890,000 after buying an additional 3,007,403 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after buying an additional 325,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus set a $203.00 price target on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.21.

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Chevron Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $192.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.60. The firm has a market cap of $370.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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