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KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $21.08 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Kenvue logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Kenvue by 31.6% in Q4, acquiring 293,700 shares to hold 1,222,146 shares worth about $21.08 million (≈0.06% of the company).
  • Brokerages are cautious: Kenvue has a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold" with a $19.33 target, and recent downgrades and price‑target cuts from Jefferies, Barclays and Citigroup have lowered expectations.
  • Kenvue beat Q results (EPS $0.27 vs $0.22 est., revenue $3.78B) and yields 4.8% on its dividend, but the dividend payout ratio is elevated at 107.79%, raising sustainability questions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kenvue.

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,146 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 293,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.06% of Kenvue worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Kenvue by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 8.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 1.6% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Kenvue by 50.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kenvue's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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