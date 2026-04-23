KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $36.64 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $36,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 583,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $744,624,000 after acquiring an additional 958,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.73.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition — Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies to add plasmonics-based silicon photonics and advanced modulation, strengthening its optical roadmap for multi‑terabit links (supports long‑term data‑center growth). Marvell Announces Acquisition of Polariton Technologies

Acquisition — Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies to add plasmonics-based silicon photonics and advanced modulation, strengthening its optical roadmap for multi‑terabit links (supports long‑term data‑center growth). Positive Sentiment: Potential Google design win — Multiple reports say Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co‑develop custom AI chips (MPU and TPU inference), a hyperscaler design win that would materially expand Marvell’s addressable market and future ASIC revenue. Google talks with Marvell (Reuters)

Potential Google design win — Multiple reports say Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co‑develop custom AI chips (MPU and TPU inference), a hyperscaler design win that would materially expand Marvell’s addressable market and future ASIC revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support — RBC lifted its price target sharply (to $170) and “big money” flows / heavy institutional buying have been reported, reinforcing momentum and lending credibility to a sustained re‑rating. RBC raises target (247WallStreet)

Analyst and institutional support — RBC lifted its price target sharply (to $170) and “big money” flows / heavy institutional buying have been reported, reinforcing momentum and lending credibility to a sustained re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Options and market action — Unusually heavy call‑option activity and a run to 52‑week highs indicate speculative/leverage participation tied to the AI narrative, which can amplify upside in the near term. Options activity (Barchart)

Options and market action — Unusually heavy call‑option activity and a run to 52‑week highs indicate speculative/leverage participation tied to the AI narrative, which can amplify upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Partner ripple effects — Suppliers/partners (e.g., POET Technologies) have reported Marvell links, which supports ecosystem momentum but is indirect evidence until formal large contracts are disclosed. POET link (TipRanks)

Partner ripple effects — Suppliers/partners (e.g., POET Technologies) have reported Marvell links, which supports ecosystem momentum but is indirect evidence until formal large contracts are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Recent sales by EVP Mark Casper were disclosed; while not uncommon, insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors. Insider sale (InsiderTrades)

Insider selling — Recent sales by EVP Mark Casper were disclosed; while not uncommon, insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and guidance concerns — Several analysts and pieces caution the rally may be priced for perfection (high PE) and highlight weaker XPU/unit guidance that could cap upside if results or formal hyperscaler contracts don’t materialize. Valuation downgrade (Seeking Alpha)

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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