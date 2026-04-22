KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 4,200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $40,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,045 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company's stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Quanta Services by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 144,397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Novem Group boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $599.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $606.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $254.98 and a one year high of $611.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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