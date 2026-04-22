KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 4,600 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,742 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Home Depot were worth $134,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $344.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $350.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $342.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here