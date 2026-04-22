KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Position in GE Aerospace $GE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,893 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $99,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $310.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.09. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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