State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262,434 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 5,155,244 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $334,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $173,669,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,990,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,038,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 248.3% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 473,393 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,103,000 after buying an additional 337,461 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 152.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,026 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Knight-Swift Transportation's payout ratio is 86.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.22.

View Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a North American transportation and logistics company operating primarily through its Knight and Swift brands. Its services include truckload shipping, dedicated transportation, refrigerated and expedited freight, and cross-border transportation. The company also provides less-than-truckload shipping, freight brokerage, intermodal transportation and other logistics services. Its network serves customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Knight-Swift was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation.

See Also

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