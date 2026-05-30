Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,599 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,048,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,840,921 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $544,670,000 after acquiring an additional 637,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,420,695.41. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $290.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 32.8%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.82 and a 200 day moving average of $159.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $429.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.82. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 324.36% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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