Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 16,330 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,597 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.20. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

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