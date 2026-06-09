Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,154 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 411,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $72,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,235 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company's stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company's stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $77.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 264.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $328,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,932.86. This trade represents a 26.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 10,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $590,457.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,746.05. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,110. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.22.

View Our Latest Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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