State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255,456 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,997,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.20% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $225,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, Director Alexander Darden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $770,903.65. This trade represents a 140.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert McKee sold 5,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $355,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,512.90. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,645 shares of company stock worth $1,038,041 and sold 17,994 shares worth $994,695. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 2.8%

KGS stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $401.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is 119.30%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. provides contract gas compression services and related infrastructure to customers in the U.S. energy industry. Its equipment helps maintain the pressure needed to move natural gas from production sites through gathering and processing systems and into transportation networks. The company supplies and operates compressor units across a range of sizes and provides services that support their installation, maintenance and operation. Its work serves natural gas producers and midstream companies, including customers in major U.S. producing regions.

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