Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD - Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,860,941 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,755 shares during the period. Kodiak Sciences accounts for about 9.8% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 34.78% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,072,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $14,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,476 shares of the company's stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,629 shares of the company's stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Kodiak Sciences

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 86,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,514,416.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,424,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,052,860.09. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,188,845 shares of company stock worth $181,326,862. Insiders own 44.40% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for retinal and other eye diseases. The company's research centers on therapies designed to address conditions involving damage to the retina and vision loss. Kodiak's technology platform combines therapeutic antibodies with a biopolymer to create antibody biopolymer conjugates, which are designed to provide sustained treatment effects. Its development programs have included KSI-301, an investigational therapy targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) for retinal diseases.

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