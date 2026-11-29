State Street Corp lowered its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD - Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,609,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.55% of Kodiak Sciences worth $211,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,113,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $59,507,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,325,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 325,457 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,345,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 81.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 357,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $111.67 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $115.91. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Sciences

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.57 per share, for a total transaction of $58,624,948.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,121,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,620,694.38. This represents a 4.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,188,845 shares of company stock worth $181,326,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company's stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for retinal and other serious eye diseases. Its research centers on treatments for conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. The company's antibody biopolymer conjugate (ABC) platform is designed to combine a therapeutic antibody with a biodegradable polymer, with the goal of extending the duration of treatment in the eye. Kodiak's development programs include therapies targeting pathways involved in abnormal blood vessel growth and inflammation.

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