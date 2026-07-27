Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535,928 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Paramount Skydance accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.49% of Paramount Skydance worth $49,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,860,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,877,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PSKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Arete Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Price Performance

Shares of PSKY opened at $8.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Skydance Corporation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Paramount Skydance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Paramount Skydance Profile

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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