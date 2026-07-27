Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trims Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,736 shares of the company's stock after selling 445,268 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises approximately 0.1% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 695,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $12,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. This represents a 7,798.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

More Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary suggests NCLH could beat upcoming Q2 earnings expectations, which may support investor optimism ahead of the report. Article Title

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here