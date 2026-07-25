Kohl's Corporation $KSS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,006 shares of the company's stock after selling 838,926 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kohl's worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl's in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl's by 73.5% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl's during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in Kohl's by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 64,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Kohl's by 3.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 38,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kohl's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.31.

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Kohl's Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Kohl's stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Kohl's Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 1.76%.Kohl's's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

See Also

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