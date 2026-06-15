Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB - Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,259 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,158 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Kontoor Brands worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,436 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $79.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.11). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 60.17%. The firm had revenue of $613.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $784.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Kontoor Brands's quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Kontoor Brands's payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Weiss Ratings raised Kontoor Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kontoor Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.20.

View Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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