Kopernik Global Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in NiCE $NICE

Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,948 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $27,670,000. NiCE comprises 1.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.42% of NiCE at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiCE in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in NiCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in NiCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.17.

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NiCE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. NiCE has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Further Reading

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