Kopernik Global Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 132.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,941 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 2.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.56% of Molina Healthcare worth $38,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after buying an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $198,942,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $110,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,766,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $207.06.

View Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $223.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $244.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $205.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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