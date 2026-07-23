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Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 30,007 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Barrick Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,044 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 30,007 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining accounts for 1.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $22,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Caldwell Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 6,688.3% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 20,365 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,987,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Barrick Mining by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 689,661 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $30,035,000 after buying an additional 136,861 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Barrick’s investment in Kingfisher Metals boosts its exposure to a prospective exploration asset and may support future discovery upside. Barrick Announces Investment in Kingfisher Metals
  • Positive Sentiment: The company’s new stake could strengthen technical collaboration with Kingfisher and broaden Barrick’s strategic pipeline beyond existing operations. Barrick Mining to Acquire 9.9% Stake in Kingfisher Via $14.83M Deal
  • Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Barrick’s mining operations kept the company in focus, but did not include a major new operational update or financial guidance change. Barrick Mining NYSE: B Mining Operations Gain Market Focus
  • Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $50 from $58 while keeping an overweight rating, which may temper enthusiasm but still implies upside from current levels. Barrick price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Mining from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on B

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Barrick Mining (NYSE:B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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