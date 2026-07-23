Kopernik Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,385 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,660,000. Humana comprises about 1.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Humana as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,808.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 23.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in Humana by 9.8% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $246.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Humana from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $397.93 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $360.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.22. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $428.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Humana's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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