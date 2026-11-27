First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,733 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 308,373 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Korn/Ferry International worth $56,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 53.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 80.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 111.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Research cut Korn/Ferry International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.25.

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Korn/Ferry International Stock Up 0.1%

KFY opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.25. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $764.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.66 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Korn/Ferry International's payout ratio is 41.51%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm that helps companies align their business strategies with their talent and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1969 as an executive-search firm, it has expanded into a broader provider of talent and leadership services. The company's offerings include executive and professional search, recruitment process outsourcing, leadership assessment and development, succession planning, and organizational and compensation consulting. It also provides digital tools and advisory services to support workforce planning and talent management.

See Also

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