Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 158,300 Chewy $CHWY

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 158,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in shares of Chewy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 11,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Chewy Trading Up 0.8%

CHWY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,944,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,314. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Chewy has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.19. Chewy had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 60.02%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 4,203 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $81,916.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $79,967.47. This trade represents a 50.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 83,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,132,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 874,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,375,961.60. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,729 shares of company stock worth $2,322,582. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $28.00 price objective on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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