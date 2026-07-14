Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $595,000 Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 43,182 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 40,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $6,880,127.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 286,124 shares in the company, valued at $48,812,754.40. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $5,495,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 384,576 shares in the company, valued at $64,043,441.28. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 496,215 shares of company stock valued at $86,170,414 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.52 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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