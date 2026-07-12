Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,802,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company's stock worth $248,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,647,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,168,000 after purchasing an additional 708,529 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,648. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $171.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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