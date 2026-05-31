Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $503,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,921 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting AMN Healthcare Services

Here are the key news stories impacting AMN Healthcare Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.59 from $2.07 and lifted Q2 2026 expectations to $0.21, signaling better near-term earnings power for AMN Healthcare Services. AMN Healthcare Services stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.59 from $2.07 and lifted Q2 2026 expectations to $0.21, signaling better near-term earnings power for AMN Healthcare Services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 estimates, indicating improving longer-term earnings trends even though the rating remains Hold. AMN Healthcare Services stock page

Analysts also increased Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 estimates, indicating improving longer-term earnings trends even though the rating remains Hold. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research cut some later-period forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $1.11 from $1.33 and lowered several quarterly estimates, showing the outlook is still mixed beyond 2026. AMN Healthcare Services stock page

Zacks Research cut some later-period forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $1.11 from $1.33 and lowered several quarterly estimates, showing the outlook is still mixed beyond 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Zacks coverage calling AMN a top-ranked value stock may be helping investor interest, but it is more of a screening/valuation note than a direct catalyst. Zacks article

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 4.2%

AMN stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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