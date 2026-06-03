Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,252,196,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 212,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.07.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $488.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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