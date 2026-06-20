Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 107,765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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